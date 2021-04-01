Sharjah: Sharjah Police are investigating an incident that led to the death of a Pakistani man in the Al Buteina area of Sharjah recently. The incident occurred after a number of Pakistani expatriates got into a dispute. Those involved in the dispute included the man who died.
Police said that the suspects had attacked the victim and stabbed him in his private parts, which led to his death.
According to police reports, police received a call around 1am last Tuesday from eye-witnesses who were present at the crime scene. Police reached the spot immediately after receiving the call and the victim was moved to Al Qassimi Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The body was later moved to the forensic laboratory for an autopsy.
Police have launched a manhunt for the suspects who were involved in the brawl.
Investigations are still on.