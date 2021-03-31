Dubai: A Dubai hitchhiker has been sentenced to six months in jail for robbing Dh500, a mobile phone from a motorist and threatening him, according to the Dubai Court of First Instance.
The 51-year-old Iranian driver testified that he was in the Al Quoz area after midnight last November when he saw the defendant standing on the side of the road, looking for a ride. “He was waving his hands, asking me to stop. I stopped the car and agreed to drop him at a nearby place. Suddenly, he strangulated me with his hands, asking for my money,” said the Iranian driver, as per records.
The 28-year-old defendant from Cameroon stole Dh500 from the car driver and his mobile phone after threatening to call in his friends and beat him up.
Dubai Police arrested the defendant who denied the robbery charge despite the fact that police found the victim’s phone with him. “The victim identified the defendant in the suspects’ line,” said a 40-year-old policeman.
Dubai Public Prosecution has charged the defendant with robbery and issuing threats. Judges ordered that the defendant be deported after serving his jail term and paying an additional Dh500 fine.