Abu Dhabi: A bank has been ordered to return Dh80,000 to a customer after an Abu Dhabi Court found that the amount had been wrongfully collected as interest.
The Abu Dhabi Commercial Court ruled that the collection of the sum had violated the terms of the loan contract between the customer — the claimant — and the bank.
The claimant had filed a lawsuit against the bank, requesting an audit of her loan agreement and the amount she had been asked to pay as interest, which she alleged was Dh80,000 higher than the amount set out in the contract.
Court records
According to court records, the claimant had taken a Dh4.5 million loan from the bank to construct eight villas. She contested that she had paid off the loan, but had been charged more than the agreed amount as interest.
A court-appointed expert found in favour of the claimant, and concluded that the bank had breached the terms of the loan contract. The court therefore instructed the bank to return Dh80,000 to the claimant.