Dubai: Within one hour, Dubai Police recovered valuables stolen from a resident who left it on his motorbike and went inside a shop.
According to Colonel Rashid Al Shehi, Deputy Director of Bur Dubai Police station, two policemen responded quickly to the emergency call before recovering the stolen items and catching the thief in less than an hour. “The Command room received a call from a European about the theft. He left his valuables on his motorbike and went inside a shop at Al Quoz industrial area,” Col Al Shehi said in a statement.
Two policemen went to the area, questioned the victim and identified the runaway thief through surveillance cameras in the area. “They scanned the area until they saw the thief and arrested him.”
The European victim, who has been based in Dubai since 1999, thanked Dubai Police in a letter for their quick respond and catching the thief.
Policemen honoured
Meanwhile, Major-General Khalil Ebrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs, ordered to honour the two policemen Salem Abdullah Al Beloushi and Ahmad Mansoor for their heroic act in recovering the stolen valuables and arresting the thief. The two policemen were honoured on the same location of the crime.
“Dubai Police is keen to encourage and appreciate the efforts by its members. The two policemen were professional in their quick act and catching the thief,” Col Al Shehi added.