Abu Dhabi: An Arab mother in Abu Dhabi called in the police after her son, battling drug addiction, pulled out a knife and threatened to stab his family members.

The young man had been attempting to quit his addiction to narcotics and psychotropic substances without any medical rehabilitation or support. He had chosen to remain isolated at home with his parents and brother as he attempted to overcome his addiction. However, when his withdrawal symptoms intensified, the man demanded money and the keys to his mother’s car so that he could procure drugs. He then threatened them with a kitchen knife after his family members refused to listen to him.

Following the open threat, the addict’s mother dialled Abu Dhabi Police for help. Soon, police officials arrived at the family’s residence and urged the man to put away his knife and surrender to the police, but he instead attempted to escape. At that point, police arrested him.

A search of the man’s room revealed drug paraphernalia and narcotic substances, which the accused had likely consumed and which had resulted in his altered mental state and aggressiveness. Upon testing, the authorities found significant quantities of psychotropic substances in the man’s bloodstream, including methamphetamine — a stimulant for the nervous system — and pregabalin, an anticonvulsant, anxiety-reducing medication.

The accused confessed to the consumption and possession of psychotropic substances and also driving under the influence. He said he had additionally used crystal meth and zinc in the past.

The Abu Dhabi Court of First Instance initially ordered that the accused be moved to a rehabilitation centre for treatment. He was also sentenced to two years in jail for threatening to assault his family members. On the charge of driving under the influence, the judge ordered an additional three-month jail sentence, a Dh20,000 fine, as well as a one-year suspension of his driving licence. A ban was also imposed on the renewal of the accused’s driving licence after its expiry.