Dubai: Dubai Court of Appeal has increased the sentence against a gang of seven men who were accused of attacking an Indian businessman in a robbery case.
The Dubai Court of Appeal increased the sentence to five years in jail against the defendants after Dubai Court of First Instance had initially sentenced them to three years in jail.
The court has also ordered to deport the defendants after serving their jail term.
According to records, the 44-year-old Indian businessman was at his company in the Naif area of Dubai when the seven defendants attacked him in March this year.
“I opened the door when two people pushed me inside and others followed them in. They muzzled my mouth and threatened me with a knife. I was afraid and didn’t shout for help,” said the Indian businessman on record.
The attackers then tied his hands and muzzled his mouth with a tape. They then snatched the key to the safe and stole Dh291,000 in cash and escaped. The defendant later managed to free himself and called Dubai Police.
After nearly a week, Dubai Police identified the defendants and arrested them. Police also managed to recover the robbed cash.
The defendants admitted to the robbery charge and using a knife to threaten the victim.