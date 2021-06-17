Abu Dhabi: All drive-through COVID-19 centres operated by the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain will now remain open on Fridays between 10am and 8pm.
Abu Dhabi emirate’s public health provider added that Seha drive-through centres in Al Dhafra will also be open on Fridays. The facilities in Madinat Zayed and Mirfa will operate between 8am and 7pm, while the one in Ghayathi will be open from 8am to 10pm.
The centres provide PCR testing and COVID-19 vaccinations. Appointments can be booked by calling 80050, through the Seha app, or by contacting Seha via WhatsApp on +9712 4102200.