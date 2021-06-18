Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) has confirmed that the cost of COVID-19 PCR tests will remain at Dh65 across all its facilities.
Abu Dhabi’s public health provider added in a tweet that any change in pricing will be relayed through official channels.
Seha efforts
Seha operates 23 COVID-19 testing facilities in the UAE, processing more than 630,000 tests per month. It also operates three dedicated hospitals, five field hospitals and two prime assessment centres to cater to travellers and those in home quarantine.