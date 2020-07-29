Dubai: A British national has just become richer by a million dollars and he is yet to know that he has struck such a windfall! Thanks to the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) raffle ticket that he had purchased online on July 18, Dean Booth is now sitting on a jackpot!
Booth joined a long list of $1 million (Dh3.67 million) winners with the latest DDF Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw that was held on Wednesday at DDF’s head office in Ramool.
Booth’s winning ticket number 3542 was picked up from the Millennium Millionaire Series 335 drawn on Wednesday.
According to the organisers of DDF, Booth was unavailable for comments at the time the news was published.
For the record, Booth became the 14th British national to win the $1 million prize since the start of the Millennium Millionaire promotion in 1999.
Other winners
The raffle draw was conducted following strict social-distancing norms by DDF Executive Vice-Chairman & CEO, Colm McLoughlin, Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi and Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Services.
Two other winners were also announced on Wednesday for the DDF Finest Surprise Promotion and they took home a luxury motorbike each.
Dubai-based Indian expatriate Ambuja Nayak, 40, won an Aprilia Shiver 900 (Innovation Dark) with ticket number 0734 from the Series 416. A resident of Dubai for 15 years now, Nayak, who works as an account manager for a steel processing company, said it was great to win in the motorbike promotion. Nayak had purchased the ticket online on July 16.
Another Indian, Praveen MBVN, won a BMW R nine T Scrambler (Stereo Metallic Matt) with ticket number 0358 in Series No 415. He had purchased the ticket online on July 5, 2020.