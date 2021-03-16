Expo 2020 Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Would you like to join a corps of volunteers who will welcome visitors to the first World Expo in the region? Applications for the Expo 2020 Dubai Volunteers Programme are set to close by March 31, the Expo Press Office announced on Tuesday.

Set to take place from October 1 until March 31 next year, Expo 2020 Dubai will showcase the greatest innovations, breakthroughs and ideas from around the planet and bring the world together in a spirit of hope and optimism under its theme of ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

“As the first World Expo to be held in the Arab world, Expo 2020 promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience for all. Volunteers will be at the heart of the action, gaining lifelong skills, and exploring and networking with international visitors, participants, businessmen, entrepreneurs and more,” noted Abeer Al Hosani, director of Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme.

“We are delighted with the phenomenal response and commitment from the UAE community, who have been with us throughout this entire journey. I invite all those who have not yet submitted their applications to seize their chance before applications close on March 31, and contribute to Expo’s volunteering legacy, which is built on the UAE’s deep-rooted spirit of volunteerism,” Al Hosani added. 160,000 applications received

According to the organisers, “Expo 2020 Dubai has already received more than 160,000 expressions of interest, going above the initial target of 100,000 applications. The mega-event will engage 30,000 volunteers to be the face of Expo 2020 Dubai and help showcase Emirati culture, values and traditions to the world.”

Dr Ahmed Bin Ali, group senior vice President for corporate communications at Etisalat, official premier partner of Expo 2020 Volunteers, said: “It has been a great honour to partner with the prestigious Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme and witness the overwhelming response from the UAE community to participate in the largest global event ever held in the Arab world – a mega-event that will engage volunteers to be the face of Expo 2020 and showcase Emirati culture, values and traditions to the world.”

How to join?

Expo 2020 Volunteers Programme is open to anyone over the age of 18, regardless of their nationality or education level, as long as they are fluent in English, possess strong communication skills, and are able to volunteer for 10 shifts.