Abu Dhabi: Driverless vehicles will soon transport passengers, free of charge, between hotels, restaurants and shopping malls on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi.
The service is part of a new initiative launched by the Abu Dhabi Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) to have trial runs of driverless vehicles in the emirate.
The trials will begin in the last quarter of 2021. They will be conducted in partnership with Bayanat, a G42-owned company, to support the DMT’s smart transportation strategy, which aims to provide innovative mobility solutions as part of an integrated and sustainable transport system.
Phases 1 and 2
The first phase on Yas Island will see three driverless vehicles in operation. In the next phase of the trials, more than ten driverless vehicles will be introduced at multiple locations across Abu Dhabi.
The free rides will be available between 8am and 8pm, and a safety officer will be present in the driving seat at all times.