Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Ports (ADP) today celebrated the ‘Day of the Seafarer’ — an annual day of recognition organised by the International Maritime Organisation (IOM) to honour the invaluable contribution seafarers make towards international trade and the world economy.

ADP joined other leading ports across the world in having ships within their harbours sound their horns in a gesture of solidarity, in addition to distributing special gifts to seafarers as a token of appreciation.

Horns of hope

Recognising the efforts of maritime personnel, ‘Horns of Hope’ has reached more than 260 million people in over 23 countries, involving leading global and regional organisations, such as the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the Arab Sea Ports Federation (ASPF).

COVID-19 vaccinations

Abu Dhabi Ports also cooperated with the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi (DoH) in launching a comprehensive campaign to allow easy access to PCR testing and COVID-19 vaccination for seafarers. More than 10,000 seafarers were eligible in the initiative’s first phase, which covered all Abu Dhabi Ports’ facilities, including Al Dhafra Region.

The Group also introduced new remote capabilities to eliminate human contact between port vessels and incoming ship crew, using remote pilotage and a range of intelligent shipping applications.

Captain Mohamed Juma Al Shamisi, Group CEO of Abu Dhabi Ports, said: “Our seafarers serve as the unsung heroes of world trade and they deserve our utmost respect, attention and care. During the COVID-19 pandemic, they have played a key role in securing the smooth flow of goods and medical supplies into Abu Dhabi.” He added: “The Day of the Seafarer is one of the many ways we support them and celebrate their contribution. We highly value our close cooperation with the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi, which helped ensure the safety and health of seafarers at our ports and facilities.”

Global vaccine distribution

Abu Dhabi Ports today holds a leading role within the Department of Health — Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium, a UAE-based public-private partnership that is dedicated to facilitating the safe and efficient delivery of billions of COVID-19 vaccines across the world.

Having already facilitated the global distribution of more than 20 million doses, the Hope Consortium, comprising leading Abu Dhabi and global entities, is overseeing the entire journey from cold storage to demand planning, digital tracking and transportation, as well as final administering of vaccines.