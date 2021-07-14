Abu Dhabi: A senior Abu Dhabi official has praised the design and material of the first Hindu temple coming up in the emirate.
Dr Mugheer Al Khaili, chairman of the Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi, paid a visit to the construction site of the Hindu temple in Abu Mureikhah, off Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Road, to review the progress of the project, the department said in a press release today. The department is responsible for regulating Abu Dhabi’s social sector and issuing licences for places of worship for non-Muslims.
The BAPS Hindu Mandir Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, reflects the department’s aspirations to translate into reality the vision of the UAE leadership to build a cohesive society based on the principles of tolerance, acceptance and mutual respect. Dr Al Khaili praised the design of the edifice that will become an iconic engineering and architectural structure upon completion. He also marvelled at the quality of stones and other material being used in the construction, the release stated.
Dr Al Khaili was received by Pujya Brahmavihari Swami, the religious leader and international spokesman of BAPS Hindu Mandir, who oversees the development of the temple, and other officials. Dr Al Khaili inspected the many illustrations and engineering details of the temple that adorn the hall and was briefed about the project’s development.
Read more
- Abu Dhabi Hindu temple, Dubai Gurudwara lead Indians in UAE to send oxygen support for COVID-19 patients back home
- 90,000 cases filed online in Dubai Courts in first six months of this year
- Sharjah Ruler pardons 225 prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha
- Watch: First batch of carved pink sandstones for Abu Dhabi’s first Hindu temple arrives from India
The foundation of the Hindu temple was laid in April 2019, in the presence of representatives of the Hindu community in the UAE. The temple is being built in a 55,000 square-metre area. It will include a centre for visitors, prayer halls, exhibition areas, learning areas, sports area, thematic gardens, a food court and book and gift shops.