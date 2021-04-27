Abu Dhabi: A total of 189 new public parking spaces have recently been set up around mosques in Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi City Municipality carried out the Dh2.3 million project to support access to mosques, including for people of determination, during Ramadan.
The Hassan bin Jabara Mosque in Al Karamah area saw the addition of 15 parking spaces around it, including one bay for People of Determination. Another 15 parking spaces were set up in the same block around the Muhammad bin Ali bin Hamad mosque. In Al Bateen, seven new parking spaces were set up around the Saria bint Muhammad Al Muhairi mosque, and 19 spaces were created near a mosque in Musaffah.
Road works were also completed for a mosque in Al Rahba area, and 54 parking spaces were created around it, including two for People of Determination. The project also saw 47 parking bays constructed around a mosque in Bani Yas, with two spaces reserved for People of Determination. A second mosque in Bani Yas also had 29 parking spaces set up around it, with one bay dedicated to People of Determination.