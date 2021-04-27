Dubai: Sheikh Khalid bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, on Monday chaired the first meeting of the Executive Committee of ADNOC board.
During the meeting, the committee approved strategic and fiscal plans and corporate governance for ADNOC in the upcoming period. It also reviewed the latest updates on the company’s financial and operational performance as well as the results of the successful implementation of ADNOC’s strategy.
The committee lauded the landmark achievements made recently by ADNOC, most notably the launch of the world’s first Murban Futures Contracts with the ICE Futures Abu Dhabi (IFAD) commodities exchange.
Other milestones highlighted during the meeting included Sustainability Agenda 2030, property investment deal of $5.5 billion and the $20.7 billion energy infrastructure deal, the single-largest energy infrastructure investment in the region.
In February, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, issued a decision forming the Executive Committee of ADNOC’s board under the chairmanship of Sheikh Khalid.