Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia, Dubai Airports are urging travellers to plan ahead
Dubai: Travellers flying out of the UAE this week are being urged to plan ahead and allow extra time for airport journeys, as adverse weather conditions are forecast to impact operations between March 23 and 27.
Airlines including Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia, along with Dubai Airports, have issued advisories warning of possible disruptions caused by reduced visibility and difficult driving conditions across the country.
A new wave of rainfall moving in from Al Dhafra and the Arabian Gulf is expected to spread across most parts of the UAE in the coming hours, with heavy showers and possible hail forecast in some areas.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the unstable weather conditions are expected to continue until the end of the week, with partly cloudy to overcast skies and the formation of convective clouds bringing rainfall of varying intensity across the country.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
Emirates: Emirates said passengers departing from Dubai during this period should plan their journeys carefully, citing the potential for poor road visibility. The airline strongly advised customers to arrive at least two hours before departure and exercise caution while driving to Dubai International Airport.
Travellers are also encouraged to check their flight status online and monitor email notifications for any schedule changes or cancellations.
flydubai: flydubai urged passengers to travel only if they hold confirmed bookings and to arrive at the airport up to four hours before departure.
The airline also advised customers to verify baggage allowances and gate information in advance through its booking management system.
Air Arabia: Sharjah-based Air Arabia warned that the weather could affect operations at multiple hubs, including Sharjah International Airport, Zayed International Airport and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.
Passengers have been advised not to proceed to the airport without a confirmed booking, to check flight statuses before leaving home, and to ensure their contact details are up to date for real-time alerts.
Dubai Airports also issued a public advisory highlighting expected weather-related disruptions at both Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.
Authorities reiterated the importance of allowing extra travel time and checking directly with airlines for the latest updates before heading to the airport.
The coordinated advisories come as changing weather patterns across the UAE raise the risk of delays, underscoring the need for passengers to stay informed and plan ahead to avoid last-minute disruptions.