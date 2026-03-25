According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the unstable weather conditions are expected to continue until the end of the week, with partly cloudy to overcast skies and the formation of convective clouds bringing rainfall of varying intensity across the country.

A new wave of rainfall moving in from Al Dhafra and the Arabian Gulf is expected to spread across most parts of the UAE in the coming hours, with heavy showers and possible hail forecast in some areas.

Passengers have been advised not to proceed to the airport without a confirmed booking, to check flight statuses before leaving home, and to ensure their contact details are up to date for real-time alerts.

Emirates : Emirates said passengers departing from Dubai during this period should plan their journeys carefully, citing the potential for poor road visibility. The airline strongly advised customers to arrive at least two hours before departure and exercise caution while driving to Dubai International Airport.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.