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UAE travel update March 25: Airlines, airports weather advisories passengers must remember

Emirates, flydubai, Air Arabia, Dubai Airports are urging travellers to plan ahead

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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During the April 2024 floods, Dubai Airports had initiated its disaster management protocols with instant effect as soon as the scale of the rains and likely disruptions became apparent. And in a week's time, all services went back to normal.
During the April 2024 floods, Dubai Airports had initiated its disaster management protocols with instant effect as soon as the scale of the rains and likely disruptions became apparent. And in a week's time, all services went back to normal.
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Dubai: Travellers flying out of the UAE this week are being urged to plan ahead and allow extra time for airport journeys, as adverse weather conditions are forecast to impact operations between March 23 and 27.

Airlines including Emirates, flydubai and Air Arabia, along with Dubai Airports, have issued advisories warning of possible disruptions caused by reduced visibility and difficult driving conditions across the country.

A new wave of rainfall moving in from Al Dhafra and the Arabian Gulf is expected to spread across most parts of the UAE in the coming hours, with heavy showers and possible hail forecast in some areas.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), the unstable weather conditions are expected to continue until the end of the week, with partly cloudy to overcast skies and the formation of convective clouds bringing rainfall of varying intensity across the country. 

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How are airlines advising passengers this week?

Emirates: Emirates said passengers departing from Dubai during this period should plan their journeys carefully, citing the potential for poor road visibility. The airline strongly advised customers to arrive at least two hours before departure and exercise caution while driving to Dubai International Airport.

Travellers are also encouraged to check their flight status online and monitor email notifications for any schedule changes or cancellations.

flydubai: flydubai urged passengers to travel only if they hold confirmed bookings and to arrive at the airport up to four hours before departure.

The airline also advised customers to verify baggage allowances and gate information in advance through its booking management system.

Air Arabia: Sharjah-based Air Arabia warned that the weather could affect operations at multiple hubs, including Sharjah International Airport, Zayed International Airport and Ras Al Khaimah International Airport.

Passengers have been advised not to proceed to the airport without a confirmed booking, to check flight statuses before leaving home, and to ensure their contact details are up to date for real-time alerts.

Dubai Airports also issued a public advisory highlighting expected weather-related disruptions at both Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

Authorities reiterated the importance of allowing extra travel time and checking directly with airlines for the latest updates before heading to the airport.

The coordinated advisories come as changing weather patterns across the UAE raise the risk of delays, underscoring the need for passengers to stay informed and plan ahead to avoid last-minute disruptions.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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UAE TravelEmirates airlineEtihad AirwaysAviationAir ArabiaUS-Israel-Iran war

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