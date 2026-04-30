What's changing in the UAE this May and what it means for you

From AI hiring to new bank rules, key UAE changes residents must prepare for
Dubai: Next month is shaping up to be a busy one for the UAE. From a historic energy policy decision to new banking rules and a welcome long weekend, several changes are coming into effect. Here is what residents and businesses need to know.
In one of its most consequential energy moves in decades, the UAE announced on April 28 that it would leave the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its broader alliance, OPEC+, effective May 1, 2026.
OPEC is an intergovernmental body founded in 1960 that coordinates oil production policies among some of the world's largest producers.
The UAE's departure follows a review of its production strategy and reflects the country's ambitions to expand its own energy capacity independently, in line with its long-term economic goals.
The initiative, led by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, aims to improve labour market efficiency and attract skilled professionals.
Applicants will be evaluated using data-driven criteria, including qualifications, experience, skills and knowledge. The system is designed to better match workers with market needs and enhance overall workforce quality.
Global Village is set to wrap up its 30th season on Sunday 10 May, giving residents only a short window of time to visit before the popular park shuts for the summer.
In recent years, the venue has extended its closing date in response to demand, though no such extension has been announced for this season.
Travellers flying through Dubai will see clearer rights and a new complaints process following a directive introduced by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority.
The Aviation Consumer Welfare Directive sets out the responsibilities of airlines, travel agents and passengers, and introduces a formal system for handling disputes.
Passengers can now file complaints directly with the authority, track their cases online and submit feedback on services. The system is intended to make complaint handling more transparent and accessible.
From May, all licensed financial institutions in the UAE, including banks, insurers, exchange houses, and finance companies, are no longer permitted to contact customers through instant messaging platforms such as WhatsApp.
The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) issued a circular outlining the change, citing concerns around customer protection and data security. The move is intended to safeguard consumers and uphold the reputation of the UAE's financial sector. Institutions were required to confirm their compliance by April 30.
UAE travellers now have more options to Qatar, as flights to and from Hamad International Airport gradually resume. flydubai and Air Arabia are among the carriers that have already restarted services to Doha, using a dedicated air corridor set up by the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority.
Emirates will resume Kuwait flights from May 1, following the reopening of Kuwaiti airspace. The airline will start with two daily flights between Dubai and Kuwait International Airport, departing at 7:50am (EK855) and 2:55pm (EK857).
Services will then increase to four daily flights from May 16, using A350 and B777 aircraft, before a fifth daily flight is added from May 21, a gradual scale-up in line with improving regional conditions.
UAE residents have a significant public holiday to look forward to later in May. Eid Al Adha, one of the most important occasions in the Islamic calendar, is expected to begin on Wednesday, May 27, based on astronomical calculations by the Emirates Astronomical Society.
The day before, Tuesday, May 26, marks the Day of Arafah, the holiest day of the Hajj pilgrimage. As with all Islamic holidays, official dates are subject to confirmation following the moon sighting.
The UAE Cabinet has approved three official public holiday days from Wednesday, May 27 to Friday, May 29. Combined with the following weekend, residents can expect a continuous six-day break — the longest of the year so far