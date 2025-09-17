Reopenings, festivals, travel updates, and new rules affecting flights and Europe trips
Dubai: From spectacular attractions reopening to big travel rule changes, October is shaping up to be a busy month for Dubai residents and travellers. Whether you’re planning family outings, long-haul holidays, or just keeping up with what’s new in the city, here are the key updates you should know for next month.
Dubai’s Global Village will open its 30th season on October 15, 2025, running until May 10, 2026. Last year, the multicultural family destination welcomed a record 10.5 million visitors, its highest number yet. Over three decades, Global Village has become one of the UAE’s top entertainment hubs, offering country pavilions, international dining, live shows, concerts and shopping experiences that draw visitors from all over the world.
The Dubai Fountain, at the base of Burj Khalifa, has been undergoing extensive renovations since April. While Emaar has yet to confirm the official reopening date, the attraction is expected to return in early October, with the company hinting at October 1, 2025 on social media.
The works include a new water-resistant base, waterproofing layers, and blue tiles designed to glow beneath the water, adding to the spectacle of the choreographed water, light and music shows.
As the weather cools, some of Dubai’s favourite outdoor destinations will reopen. Dubai Safari Park resumes operations on October 14, 2025.
Dubai Safari Park is welcoming visitors to its themed villages and wildlife enclosures that house over 3,000 animals, from elephants and lions to giraffes and crocodiles. The 119-hectare park also features interactive experiences, feeding sessions and educational shows that make it a popular family destination during the cooler months.
While, Dubai Miracle Garden is also expected to open soon, though dates are yet to be announced. Known as the world’s largest natural flower garden, it showcases more than 150 million blooming flowers each season, arranged in elaborate displays including heart-shaped arches, life-sized houses, and massive floral sculptures of animals, cartoon characters and even an Emirates A380 aircraft.
From October 1, 2025, Emirates passengers will no longer be able to use power banks during flights. Travellers may still carry one onboard, but only under specific safety conditions. The airline explained that lithium batteries can pose serious risks if overcharged or damaged, as “thermal runaway” can cause overheating, fire or explosions.
Travellers heading to Europe’s Schengen area will see major changes from October 12, 2025, when the European Union launches its new Entry/Exit System.
The EES replaces manual passport stamps with biometric checks, including fingerprint and facial scans, alongside digital logging of passport details and travel dates. The information will be stored securely for up to three years or until the passport expires, and the system applies to both UAE passport holders and residents travelling with Schengen visas.
Looking ahead, the popular Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi will reopen from November 1, 2025 to March 22, 2026, bringing cultural performances, heritage exhibitions and family entertainment.
Named after the UAE’s founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the annual event celebrates Emirati culture and heritage while also showcasing international traditions. Visitors can expect daily parades, concerts, dazzling fireworks, cultural pavilions, heritage villages and food stalls. The festival has grown into one of the capital’s most important cultural gatherings, attracting families from across the UAE and tourists from around the world.
