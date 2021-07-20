6 vegetarian sides to serve this Eid Al Adha

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Food by Gulf News team has put togther a list of vegetarian sides, that are easy to make and sure to impress your guests this Eid Al Adha. Celebrate with these classic vegetable-based recipes that are sure to pair well with a rich meat-focused main course meal.

Hara bhara kabab or spinach and potato kababs

A spinach and potato filled vegetarian kabab, this is a perfect side to have in your home kitchen menu for Eid. All you need is a little bit of preparation time, some pantry staples and you are ready to dip these kababs in hot oil. For a healthier version you can them on a non-stick frying pan with a few drops of olive oil. Try the recipe here

Begun Bhaja or fried aubergine (brinjal)

Crispy shallow-fried aubergines marinated in spices Image Credit: Supplied/ Bong Eats

This 15-minute aubergine recipe is perfect for when you are short on time during the festivities. The aubergines are cut in a criss-cross diamond-shaped pattern and then smeared with salt, sugar, turmeric powder and red chilli powder. You can add other spices if you wish to and then shallow fry them. Try the recipe here

Pakistani-style Kurkuri Bhindi or crispy ladies' fingers

Pakistani-style kurkuri bhindi Image Credit: Gulf News/Stefan Lindeque

These crispy okras are a popular Pakistani side and a no-fuss quick recipe that takes as little as 15 minutes. The okras are cut in length and rolled in gram flour batter, which is prepared using regional spices. Fried in oil and sprinkled with some tangy chaat masala (South Asian spice mix). Try this recipe for your guest this Eid Al Adha.

Stuffed peppers

This is a popular vegetarian side with spinach, fresh feta cheese and pine nuts filling. Bell peppers are strong enough to hold the filling inside while retaining the original flavour of the vegetables. A classic vegetarian side, these can be filled with just about anything. Try the recipe for stuffed peppers here.

Cajun cheese potato skins with tomato and red onion salad

These cajun cheese potato skins with tomato and red onion salad are perfect for a vegetarian at a the Eid Al Adha feast. It is baked with the skin on and flavoured with home-made rustic cajun seasoning. Make the seasoning and potatoes at home to impress you guests. Try the recipe here.

Lebanese spicy potatoes

Traditionally known as Batata Harra - these Lebanese spicy potato are melt in the mouth, which uses classic pantry staples like - pepper, coriander, cayenne powder, garlic and onions. They are deep-fried or roasted until the outside turns crisy and golden in colour while the inside remains fluffy. Here is the recipe to make these crunchy potatoes.