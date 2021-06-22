All things mango: 3 must-try cool recipes

UAE: Beat the heat and satisfy your sweet cravings with this fruity answer

The mango season in the UAE is well on its way. The Alphonsos, Badami, Chausa, Langra, Dasheri, Sindhri are here and soon the mythical Anwar Atol.

And it would be a shame to not enjoy this fabulous fruit. Most of us know of the fruit salad, custards and the all-time favourite – aamras puri (mango purée with fried flatbreads).

Today I bring you three recipes including a burnt mango sherbet, a milkshake and flavoured yoghurt.

Mango shake

Preparation time: 5 minutes

Serves: 1

Ingredients

1 ripe mango (peeled and cut)

100 ml chilled milk

2 tbsp of sugar (or as preferred; it also depends on the sweetness of the mango)

Method

1. In a blender, mix together mango pulp, milk and sugar until smooth.

2. Transfer to a glass and enjoy.

3. You can also put in some ice cubes.

4. Some people prefer the mango shake to be slightly thinner. In such cases one can increase the amount of milk by another 50ml.

Aam Pora Shorbot or burnt mango sherbet

Aam Pora Shorbot or burnt mango sherbet

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

2 Green mangoes

1 tsp Bhaja Moshla (this is a mix of 1 tsp each of cumin and coriander powders and ½ teaspoon of fennel seed powder)

1 tsp Beet Noon or black salt

1 tbsp sugar

1 cup water

½ tbsp mustard oil per mango used

A few ice cubes

Method

1. Cut off the small area in the mango near the stem and keep it submerged in water so that the bitterness does not enter the fruit.

2. Now rub the mustard oil onto the skin. This will help the mango to burn properly and also it will be easy to remove the skin later. Burn the mangoes on over an open medium flame until the skin is black and brittle. It has to be turned around so that the burning is even - all through. A barbecue grill is of great help for this.

3. Let it cool down a bit. Then remove the skin and squeeze out the pulp.

4. Now add the sugar, black salt and water to this pulp, and mix very well.

5. Divide the drink into two separate glasses.

6. Next add the ice cubes, sprinkle the Bhaja Moshla on top and serve.

When the heat gets too much, this drink helps cool the body and the taste it leaves behind in the mouth is so good!

Aam Doi or mango curd

This is often served as an end to a Bengali lunch in summer, as we do not get tired of eating mangoes!

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Serves: 2

Ingredients

1.5 cups of ripe mango pulp

500 ml milk

2 tbsp sugar

3 tbsp yoghurt

Method

1. Make a smooth purée of the mango. Strain it into a bowl using a sieve to remove any fibrous parts of the pulp.

2. Cook over a low flame in a shallow pan till the purée boils and thickens.

3. In a separate, deep-bottomed pan pour 500ml of milk and 2 tablespoons of sugar. Mix thoroughly and bring it to a boil.

4. Turn off the heat and let the milk cool down till it is warm.

5. Then add 3 tablespoons of beaten yoghurt to the warm milk.

6. Then add half cup of the mango puree made earlier and mix very well.

7. Transfer it into a glass bowl, cover and keep in a warm place for the curd to set for about eight hours. You can place it inside an oven with the light on.

It can be enjoyed as it is, or refrigerated for a cooler delight.

Mamata Bandyopadhyay The writer is a homemaker based in Dubai, who loves to cook.