“Gold extended its rally on Tuesday, as escalating geopolitical tensions and a softer dollar reinforced demand for safe-haven assets,” said Li Xing, Financial Markets Strategist at Exness. “Geopolitical risks have intensified across multiple fronts. Tensions between the United States and Venezuela escalated further, following two tanker seizures this month. In Asia, frictions between China and Japan remain elevated. Meanwhile, risks in Eastern Europe continue to rise, eroding hopes for a near-term ceasefire, while instability in the Middle East persists.”

Prices built methodically through the month. On December 1, 24-karat traded at Dh511.75 with 22-karat at Dh473.75. Levels stabilised around Dh506-Dh507 early on, then pushed into the Dh518 range by mid-month. Gains accelerated from December 16, when they reached Dh519.75 and Dh481.25, to Dh533 and Dh493.75 by December 22, before Tuesday's record. Wednesday held firm near those peaks.

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.