Dubai South awards Dh2 billion contract for residential project

Hayat project spans 10m sq ft with 2,500 homes planned near Al Maktoum Airport
Dubai: Dubai South has awarded a Dh2 billion contract to develop multiple phases of its HAYAT residential community, marking a key step forward for the large-scale project.
Dubai South Properties, the real estate development arm of Dubai South, confirmed it has appointed Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al Kharafi & Sons LLC for the contract, which will cover several phases of HAYAT by Dubai South, a master-planned development spanning 10 million square feet.
The project is located near Al Maktoum International Airport, adjacent to the Golf District, and is planned as an integrated community focused on balanced living and wellness-oriented amenities.
Hayat will include around 2,500 residential units, ranging from one- to five-bedroom layouts. The mix will feature townhouses, semi-detached and standalone villas, mansions, apartments and hotel apartments.
Nabil Al Kindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, said: “Since its launch in 2025, the project has witnessed strong demand and interest, driven by its unique positioning and wellness-inspired features.”
He added, “Through this development, we are focused on creating a well-balanced community that combines quality living, connectivity, and lifestyle-driven amenities, while reinforcing Dubai South’s position as a key destination for residents and investors.”
The homes are designed with a minimalist architectural style, offering privacy, flexibility and contemporary living spaces.
The development will also include amenities such as parks, shaded walking trails, play areas, outdoor recreation spaces, fitness facilities, community pools and landscaped gardens. Plans also include lagoons, a scenic lake, a community mall and a retail boulevard with shops, cafés and essential services.
The location offers access to major roads and economic hubs, including Al Maktoum International Airport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Jebel Ali Free Zone and Dubai South Free Zone.
Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with initial phases expected to be completed by 2028.
Dubai South said it continues to expand its residential ecosystem with facilities including parks, sports courts, retail outlets, a 50,000-square-foot hypermarket, a mosque, a petrol station, and a public bus route linking to the Expo Metro station. The area also includes a GEMS Founders School, and a 200,000-square-foot mall is under development.