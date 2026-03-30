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Dubai South awards Dh2 billion contract for residential project

Hayat project spans 10m sq ft with 2,500 homes planned near Al Maktoum Airport

Last updated:
Dhanusha Gokulan, Chief Reporter
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Construction of Hayat is set to commence in Q2 2026, with the initial phases expected to be completed by 2028.
Construction of Hayat is set to commence in Q2 2026, with the initial phases expected to be completed by 2028.
Dubai South Properties

Dubai: Dubai South has awarded a Dh2 billion contract to develop multiple phases of its HAYAT residential community, marking a key step forward for the large-scale project.

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Dubai South Properties, the real estate development arm of Dubai South, confirmed it has appointed Mohammed Abdulmohsin Al Kharafi & Sons LLC for the contract, which will cover several phases of HAYAT by Dubai South, a master-planned development spanning 10 million square feet.

The project is located near Al Maktoum International Airport, adjacent to the Golf District, and is planned as an integrated community focused on balanced living and wellness-oriented amenities.

Hayat will include around 2,500 residential units, ranging from one- to five-bedroom layouts. The mix will feature townhouses, semi-detached and standalone villas, mansions, apartments and hotel apartments.

Nabil Al Kindi, Group CEO of Dubai South, said: “Since its launch in 2025, the project has witnessed strong demand and interest, driven by its unique positioning and wellness-inspired features.”

He added, “Through this development, we are focused on creating a well-balanced community that combines quality living, connectivity, and lifestyle-driven amenities, while reinforcing Dubai South’s position as a key destination for residents and investors.”

The homes are designed with a minimalist architectural style, offering privacy, flexibility and contemporary living spaces.

The development will also include amenities such as parks, shaded walking trails, play areas, outdoor recreation spaces, fitness facilities, community pools and landscaped gardens. Plans also include lagoons, a scenic lake, a community mall and a retail boulevard with shops, cafés and essential services.

The location offers access to major roads and economic hubs, including Al Maktoum International Airport, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, Emirates Road, Jebel Ali Free Zone and Dubai South Free Zone.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026, with initial phases expected to be completed by 2028.

Dubai South said it continues to expand its residential ecosystem with facilities including parks, sports courts, retail outlets, a 50,000-square-foot hypermarket, a mosque, a petrol station, and a public bus route linking to the Expo Metro station. The area also includes a GEMS Founders School, and a 200,000-square-foot mall is under development.

Dhanusha Gokulan
Dhanusha GokulanChief Reporter
Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.
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Dubai propertyDubai South

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