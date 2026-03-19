In response, Iran set out on a campaign of aggression, firing missiles and launching drone attacks across parts of the Gulf. This has led to the temporary airspace closures in the UAE and neighbouring countries as a safety precaution.

TP Sudheesh, general manager of Deira Travels, also said, “Residents are travelling. But the demand is mostly for emergency travel. People who have no choice but to travel. For example, those going on medical emergencies, or to visit their family members, or on any work-related purpose.”

At the same time, airlines are facing rising operating costs, particularly fuel. Jet fuel prices have surged since the start of the conflict, with prices in Asia rising by as much as 80 per cent and in Europe doubling, according to Reuters.

The surge in airfares comes at a time when airline capacity across the Middle East remains significantly reduced. According to aviation analytics estimates, nearly six million passengers have been affected by flight disruptions across the Middle East within just two weeks of the crisis.

The timing has made the situation worse. Eid Al Fitr is one of the busiest travel periods in the UAE, especially for South Asian expatriates travelling home. With fewer seats available and demand remaining strong, prices have surged sharply, particularly for last-minute bookings.

Despite the improvement, disruption levels remain uneven across airlines. On March 19, carriers such as Kuwait Airways and Gulf Air continued to see very high cancellation rates, over 85 per cent, while others, such as Saudia and Flyadeal, operated with minimal disruption.

As of 5 pm Dubai time, around 14.8 per cent of flights were cancelled, down from nearly 30 per cent a day earlier and significantly lower than peak disruption levels seen in early March. This marks one of the lowest daily cancellation rates since the conflict began.

Dhanusha is a Chief Reporter at Gulf News in Dubai, with her finger firmly on the pulse of UAE, regional, and global aviation. She dives deep into how airlines and airports operate, expand, and embrace the latest tech. Known for her sharp eye for detail, Dhanusha makes complex topics like new aircraft, evolving travel trends, and aviation regulations easy to grasp. Lately, she's especially fascinated by the world of eVTOLs and flying cars. With nearly two decades in journalism, Dhanusha's covered a wide range, from health and education to the pandemic, local transport, and technology. When she's not tracking what's happening in the skies, she enjoys exploring social media trends, tech innovations, and anything that sparks reader curiosity. Outside of work, you'll find her immersed in electronic dance music, pop culture, movies, and video games.