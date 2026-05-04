Hezbollah's leader on Monday condemned Israel's operations in Lebanon amid a fragile ceasefire, repeating the group's rejection of direct negotiations between the Israeli and Lebanese governments.

Israel has kept up deadly strikes on Lebanon despite the April 17 ceasefire that sought to halt more than six weeks of war between its military and Hezbollah, with both sides accusing the other of violating the truce.

In Lebanon's south near the Israeli border, the Israeli army has also demolished buildings and prevented residents of dozens of towns from returning.

"There is no ceasefire in Lebanon, but a continuous Israeli-American aggression," Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem said in a written statement broadcast by the al-Manar TV channel, which is affiliated with the Iran-backed militant group.

"Lebanon is the victim of aggression, and it is Lebanon that needs guarantees for its security and sovereignty" from Israel, he added.