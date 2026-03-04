GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Fact check: Viral video of Filipina during blast not in Dubai, streamed five years ago

Old clip from Lebanon resurfaces online amid Iran blatant aggression

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The viral video captures a blast while Filipina worker Edlyn Candido Lacse was live streaming
The viral video captures a blast while Filipina worker Edlyn Candido Lacse was live streaming
YouTube / Edlyn Candido Lacse

Dubai: As tensions rise amid the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran, a wave of photos and videos has flooded social media. However, not all circulating content is accurate. 

One of which is a footage of an overseas Filipino worker (OFW) on a livestream when a massive explosion occurred behind her. Social media users have claimed the video was recently shot in Dubai and linked it to Iran’s retaliatory strikes.

Gulf News has found that these claims are false.

Old video from Lebanon, not Dubai

The clip in question was originally posted five years ago by OFW Edlyn Candido Lacse. The livestream was recorded in Lebanon, not in Dubai.

In a Facebook post, Lacse has clarified the matter herself.

“I have never been to Israel, most especially in Dubai. Stop spreading fake news,” said Lacse in Filipino.

She has also shared that she is safe and is currently back home in the Philippines.

Linked to 2020 Beirut explosion

The video dates back to 2020, the same year a catastrophic explosion struck Beirut.

On August 4, 2020, a massive blast rocked the capital after large quantities of ammonium nitrate ignited. The explosion has caused widespread devastation and was felt across the city.

The resurfaced livestream, which was uploaded on August 6, 2020, corresponds to that period and is unrelated to the current regional tensions.

Avoid misinformation

With heightened geopolitical tensions, misleading content can quickly gain traction online. Authorities have repeatedly urged residents to verify information before sharing it.

For UAE residents, it is important to rely on official announcements and credible news sources, especially during uncertain times. Spreading unverified content not only causes confusion but can also create unnecessary panic within communities.

The viral video of the Filipina OFW during an explosion was not filmed in Dubai, nor is it connected to the current conflict. In times of crisis, always double-check the source before hitting “share.”

Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
Show More
Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

For several seconds, the influencer’s filtered image is replaced by her natural appearance.

Influencer loses 140,000 followers after filter glitch

2m read
The viral moment came amid a career-defining week for Eala.

Fan asks Alex Eala to marry son after Dubai Tennis win

1m read
Viral AI recreates Trump in India, China versions

Viral AI recreates Trump in India, China versions

2m read
Screenshot from the viral video of a Filipina OFW assaulted by a foreigner in Singapore

Filipina assaulted by foreigner gets embassy aid

1m read