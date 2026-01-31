GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 21°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena
UPDATE

Explosion reported at Iranian city of Bandar Abbas

Shops and vehicles affected; injuries reported, no fatalities yet

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Investigation underway after floors, vehicles, and shops damaged.
Investigation underway after floors, vehicles, and shops damaged.
X/@TehranTimes79

Tehran: An explosion took place on Saturday at a building in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas on the Gulf coast, state media reported, though the cause of the blast was as yet unknown.

State television said the explosion occurred at an eight-storey building, "destroying two floors, several vehicles, and shops" in the area of Moallem Boulevard in the city.

Rescue and firefighting teams were on site to provide assistance, it added.

The official IRNA news agency quoted the director general of crisis management in Hormozgan province, Mehrdad Hassanzadeh, as saying the cause of the explosion was under investigation.

"Those injured in the incident are being transferred to hospital by emergency responders," he added, without reporting any fatalities.

Images carried by state TV showed the building's facade blown out, exposing parts of its interior, with debris scattered around.

Other Iranian media carried similar reports, also without providing details on the cause.

The explosion came at a tense moment for Iran after the United States deployed an aircraft carrier group to the region following bellicose rhetoric from President Donald Trump.

After rumours circulated online, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) denied that any of the buildings belonging to its naval forces in the province had been targeted, according to a statement carried by the Fars news agency.

Separately, in the southwestern Khuzestan province, four people were killed in a gas explosion that also took place on Saturday in the Kianshahr neighbourhood of Ahvaz city.

Crews had begun clearing the debris from that blast to rescue those trapped under the rubble, state television reported.

Related Topics:
IranAmerica

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Representative Image (Photo/ Reuters)

US sanctions Ali Larijani and 18 affiliates

2m read
This UGC image posted on Twitter reportedly on October 26, 2022 shows an unveiled woman standing on top of a vehicle as thousands make their way towards Aichi cemetery in Saqez, Mahsa Amini's home town in the western Iranian province of Kurdistan, to mark 40 days since her death, defying heightened security measures as part of a bloody crackdown on women-led protests.

Iran protests: What 2019, 2022 reveal about what’s next

5m read
US President Donald Trump

Trump announces 25% tariffs on Iran trade partners

3m read
A protester shows an Iran's pre-1979 Islamic Revolution flag during a demonstration to support mass rallies denouncing the Islamic republic in Iran in Paris on January 11, 2026.

‘Mass killing’: What to know about Iran protests

5m read