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Qatar condemns Iranian attack that resulted in one fatality in UAE

Says Iran's escalation with neighbouring countries is extremely dangerous

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Qatar expressed its strong condemnation of the Iranian targeting that led to a missile striking a civilian vehicle in the Al Bahia area in the United Arab Emirates, which killed one person, describing it as a serious escalation and a blatant violation of the UAE's sovereignty, as well as a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.

In a statement carried by Qatar News Agency (QNA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that Iran's continued opening of new fronts and expanding escalation with neighbouring countries is extremely dangerous.

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It called on Iran to immediately halt these irresponsible policies that undermine the region's security and stability, and to prioritise the interests of the region's peoples while adhering to the principles of good neighbourliness and international law.

The ministry also affirmed the State of Qatar's solidarity with the UAE and its support for all measures taken to preserve its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

Related Topics:
US-Israel-Iran war

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