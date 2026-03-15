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Qatar announces 7-day Eid Al Fitr holiday for public sector

Qatar sets public sector Eid holiday dates, work to resume March 24

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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Qatar sets 7-day Eid break for government employees from March 17
Qatar sets 7-day Eid break for government employees from March 17
AP

Dubai: Qatar’s Amiri Diwan has announced the Eid Al Fitr holiday schedule for government entities, with the break set to begin on March 17 and end on March 23, 2026.

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In a statement, the Amiri Diwan said the holiday will apply to ministries, other government bodies, public authorities and institutions, with employees expected to resume work on March 24.

The statement added that the holiday period for Qatar Central Bank, financial institutions regulated by the bank, the Qatar Financial Markets Authority and entities under its supervision will be determined separately by the governor of the central bank.

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