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Kuwait denies transit flights will start from October 1

Government refutes reports of resuming transit operations next month

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Authorities clarify no restart date set for transit flights through Kuwait
Authorities clarify no restart date set for transit flights through Kuwait

Kuwait’s Public Authority of Civil Aviation has denied reports that an airline operating at Kuwait International Airport will launch transit flights from October 1.

Authority spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Tuesday that the reports were inaccurate and that airlines operating at the airport had not been informed or notified of any decision to begin transit flights from the date mentioned.

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Airlines urged to verify

Al Rajhi urged airlines to verify information and regulatory decisions with the relevant authorities before issuing announcements about operations or air services.

Official updates

He said any decisions or developments regarding the operation of transit flights would be officially announced through the authority’s approved channels.

The authority also warned that inaccurate announcements could cause confusion among passengers and the wider public.

Related Topics:
KuwaittravelUS-Israel-Iran war

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