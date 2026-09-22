Government refutes reports of resuming transit operations next month
Kuwait’s Public Authority of Civil Aviation has denied reports that an airline operating at Kuwait International Airport will launch transit flights from October 1.
Authority spokesperson Abdullah Al-Rajhi told the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) on Tuesday that the reports were inaccurate and that airlines operating at the airport had not been informed or notified of any decision to begin transit flights from the date mentioned.
Al Rajhi urged airlines to verify information and regulatory decisions with the relevant authorities before issuing announcements about operations or air services.
He said any decisions or developments regarding the operation of transit flights would be officially announced through the authority’s approved channels.
The authority also warned that inaccurate announcements could cause confusion among passengers and the wider public.