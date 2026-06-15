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Kuwait reopens Terminal 4 for select Gulf, international flights

Passengers urged to confirm schedules as flights gradually restart

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Move aims to ensure safe, efficient operations for returning airlines
Move aims to ensure safe, efficient operations for returning airlines

Kuwait International Airport has announced the limited resumption of operations for Gulf, Arab and international airlines through Terminal 4.

The decision was confirmed by the Public Authority of Civil Aviation in a statement carried by KUNA on Sunday.

The authority said coordination will be carried out with airlines wishing to restart operations to finalise flight schedules and ensure smooth services.

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Move aims to support travellers

Officials said the step reflects national responsibility and a commitment to maintaining continuity in air travel and supporting passenger needs.

The move is also aimed at providing more travel options for citizens and residents flying in and out of Kuwait.

Advisory for passengers

Passengers have been urged to check flight updates regularly and contact their respective airlines before heading to the airport.

The authority said coordination with all relevant entities will continue to ensure the highest standards of safety, security, and operational efficiency across airport services.

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