Bangladesh: Dhaka airport fire under control, flight operations resume

UAE–Dhaka flights face delays and cancellations on Saturday after Dhaka airport fire
Dhaka: The fire that broke out at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Friday afternoon has been brought under control, and flight operations have resumed, officials confirmed. The interim government has also formed a seven-member committee to investigate the incident.
According to an official statement, the blaze erupted at the airport’s cargo village around 2:15 p.m. local time. It was brought under control through the coordinated efforts of the Fire Service and airport authorities.
“No casualties were reported in the incident,” the statement said, adding that joint monitoring with the fire service continues to ensure the fire is fully extinguished.
The Advisor to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Tourism personally visited the airport to oversee operations. “The Honourable Advisor is closely monitoring the situation, with all relevant agencies working together to ensure safety and normalcy,” the ministry confirmed.
Flight operations resumed at 9:06 p.m. local time, restoring normal activity at the country’s busiest airport.
Several flights between the UAE and Dhaka faced cancellations and delays on Saturday following the fire.
Emirates cancelled flight EK586 from Dubai to Dhaka, while Air Arabia rescheduled its services. Other flights, including Flydubai, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, and the Air Canada codeshare EK587, were delayed due to operational disruptions.
Dubai Airports advised passengers to check updated flight schedules before heading to the airport as services gradually return to normal.
The fire broke out in the cargo village near Gate 8 on Saturday afternoon. Thirty-six firefighting units, including teams from the Bangladesh Fire Service, Navy, Air Force, Civil Aviation, and Border Guard Bangladesh, worked to control the blaze.
Authorities confirmed that all aircraft at the airport were safe, while at least five inbound flights were diverted to Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.
The cargo area suffered significant damage, including warehouses for international courier services and chemicals, raising concerns over safety standards and emergency preparedness. The incident comes shortly after deadly fires in Dhaka and Chattogram earlier this week, which claimed several lives and highlighted gaps in fire safety.
Authorities announced that a full investigation will determine the cause of the blaze. “The source of the fire will be identified, and measures will be taken to prevent future occurrences,” officials stated.
The interim government expressed gratitude to passengers and the public for their patience during the disruption.
Addressing public concern over recent fire incidents across Bangladesh, the interim government pledged strict investigations into all such events.
“The security services are investigating each incident thoroughly and protecting lives and property with utmost vigilance,” the statement said.
It further warned that any credible evidence of sabotage or arson would prompt a “swift and resolute response.”
In a strong message of reassurance, the statement added:
“If these fires prove to be acts of sabotage aimed at sowing panic and division, they will succeed only if we allow fear to overtake our reason and resolve. Bangladesh has faced many challenges before — and together, we will face any threats to our new democracy with unity, calm, and determination.”
With inputs from AFP, ANI
