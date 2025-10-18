Fire teams launch swift, coordinated response at Dhaka airport.
A fire erupted at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport’s cargo area in Dhaka on Saturday afternoon, prompting the temporary suspension of all flights.
Officials said the fire started near Gate 8 around 2:30 pm, with 36 firefighting units deployed to control the blaze, The Daily Star reported.
The airport’s executive director, Md Masudul Hasan Masud, confirmed the fire and said emergency measures were in place. “All our aircraft are confirmed safe. Further updates will be provided as the situation develops,” a spokesperson told The Daily Star.
Earlier reports from Biman Bangladesh Airlines spokesperson Kawser Mahmud indicated the blaze began around 2:15 pm, prompting teams from the airport fire department, Bangladesh Air Force fire unit, and other agencies to rush to the scene. At the time, 28 units were actively working, with additional reinforcements on the way, Dhaka Tribune reported.
The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed that multiple agencies are working to contain the fire, including the Bangladesh Civil Aviation Authority, Fire Service, Navy, and Air Force. Two Air Force fire units and two platoons from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) have joined the operation.
All flights to and from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were temporarily suspended, with several inbound flights diverted to Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram and Osmani International Airport in Sylhet.
Nasir Uddin, director of the Bangladesh Freight Forwarders Association, told The Business Standard that authorities are assessing the extent of cargo damage. He noted that the area storing international courier goods had been severely affected, and a chemical warehouse in the vicinity also caught fire.
Authorities reported no immediate casualties or major damage, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
