Airline to serve 68 cities with Premium Economy as retrofit program speeds ahead
Dubai: As demand for premium travel grows, Emirates is making a significant push to introduce its highly acclaimed Premium Economy cabin to millions of passengers, with an ambitious goal of adding over 2 million of these seats by the end of 2025. Today, Emirates offers over 1.8 million Premium Economy seats across its network.
The airline has announced that it will roll out its latest cabin products in four additional key cities across the Middle East and West Asia. This strategic expansion is a direct response to the rising demand for a more elevated travel experience.
By the upcoming winter season, Emirates plans to serve 68 cities with aircraft featuring the Premium Economy cabin, ensuring travellers can enjoy more consistent comfort on their journeys, especially when connecting through Dubai.
The latest upgraded aircraft, which include retrofitted Airbus A380s, Boeing 777s, and new A350s, will begin operating on the following routes:
Amman: EK903/904 will operate with a four-class A380, including Premium Economy, starting October 26.
Mumbai: EK504/505 will get a retrofitted Boeing 777 from October 26, bringing the new cabins to 22 weekly flights.
Muscat: Starting October 30, all nine weekly flights to Muscat will offer the A350 experience on EK862/863.
Bahrain: A retrofitted Boeing 777 will be added to EK833/834 services every Thursday from December 4, making Bahrain an all-signature-cabin route.
This strategic move is part of one of the largest retrofit programs in aviation history. The airline has invested billions to refurbish a total of 219 aircraft, including a combination of 110 A380s and 109 Boeing 777s.
The work is being carried out in-house at the Emirates Engineering Centre in Dubai, with teams working around the clock to complete an aircraft at an impressive rate of one every three weeks.
The refurbishment is a comprehensive overhaul from nose to tail, not just a cosmetic refresh. The new Premium Economy cabin features spacious, cream-coloured leather seats with generous leg rests and a deeper recline.
Additionally, the retrofit extends to the other classes, with refreshed interiors, new colour palettes, and upgraded technology. This ensures more travellers can enjoy the updated cabins and an enhanced onboard experience.
