All flights to and from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport were temporarily suspended
The blaze broke out in the airport's cargo section on Saturday afternoon, halting all flight operations and triggering a large-scale emergency response, local media reported. The incident forced multiple flights to be diverted or rescheduled, causing significant disruption to air travel.
According to Emirates’ website, flight EK586 from Dubai to Dhaka, scheduled to depart at 10:30 am and arrive at 5:20 pm on Saturday, has been cancelled due to operational reasons.
The airline is rebooking affected passengers to their final destinations and will send updated itineraries shortly. Passengers can check their updated flight details at www.emirates.com/MYB.
Dubai Airports reported delays across multiple outbound flights to Dhaka (DAC) on Saturday night:
Flydubai FZ8370 (Terminal 2, Gate 3), originally scheduled for 10:00 pm, has been delayed.
Biman Bangladesh Airlines BG147 (Terminal 1, Gate 8), due at 10:15 pm, is also delayed.
Emirates EK587 / Air Canada AC7566 (Terminal 3, Gate 4), set for 10:30 pm, is delayed as well.
Dubai Airports urged passengers to check updated flight information before heading to the airport.
Flights from Sharjah were also affected, with Air Arabia rescheduling some services. According to the airline’s website, flight G9510 (SHJ–DAC), originally set to depart at 2:55 pm, was pushed to 8:00 pm, while flight G9518, scheduled for 10:25 pm, had not departed at the time of reporting.
Authorities in Dhaka said operations at the airport are gradually resuming as efforts continue to restore normal schedules.
