Bangladesh court sentences former PM’s sister, UK lawmaker

Sheikh Rehana gets seven years for corruption linked to grabbing lucrative plots in Dhaka
Dhaka: A Bangladesh court sentenced Sheikh Rehana - sister of former premier Sheikh Hasina - to seven years in prison Monday for corruption in a case involving the grabbing of lucrative plots in the capital.
Rehana’s daughter Tulip Siddiq, who is a British lawmaker, was handed a two-year sentence in the same case, said Khan Mainul Hasan, prosecutor for the Anti-Corruption Commission.
Hasina, who was given the death penalty for crimes against humanity last month, and 14 other government officials were condemned to five years of imprisonment.
The 78-year-old former premier has sought refuge in India since her ouster last year following a student-led uprising, but Rehana’s whereabouts remain unknown.
Siddiq, who resigned as British anti-corruption minister in January after being named in graft probes in Bangladesh, has called the trial a “persecution and a farce”.
Hasan said they had details of Siddiq’s correspondence with Salahuddin Ahmed, the principal secretary to the then prime minister, exposing her role in the case.
“Tulip insisted that her aunt Sheikh Hasina allocate plots for her mother and siblings, as she herself took three - one for her and two for her children,” Hasan said.
“She called him (Ahmed), communicated via some encrypted apps, and even met him while she was in Dhaka.”
Judge Rabiul Alam quoted verses from the Holy Quran as he read out the judgement.
“The court has full authority to try any Bangladeshi, whether the person is in the country or abroad,” he observed.
The interim government would notify the British authorities about Monday’s verdict, prosecutors said.
There was no immediate reaction from Siddiq or her family.
In a recent interview with The Guardian newspaper, Siddiq said she was “collateral damage” in the feud between interim leader Muhammad Yunus and her aunt.
