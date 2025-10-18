GOLD/FOREX
Weekend Digest: New UAE customs rules, BLS alert, Pakistan’s passport slip and more

Here’s your weekend roundup of the top trending news everyone’s talking about

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
4 MIN READ
From AI policing to passport alerts — here’s what made headlines this week.

From new travel rules to tech-driven policing, this week was packed with major updates across the UAE and beyond. The UAE introduced new customs guidelines and unveiled a smart inspection car to spot visa violators, while Dubai Police launched an AI traffic system to detect violations automatically. Indian expats were alerted to new passport photo rules, and UAE residents learned how to access Golden Visas across the GCC. Elsewhere, Pakistan’s passport dropped in global rankings, Qatar sealed World Cup 2026 qualification, and a viral “Torenza passport” mystery puzzled netizens. Plus, over 60,000 are set to gather for Dubai’s biggest Indian expat celebration. Scroll down for a quick recap:

Dubai Police launches AI system to automatically detect five traffic violations

Dubai Police has unveiled Intelligent Traffic System (ITS) designed to enhance road safety across the emirate. Showcased at GITEX Global 2025, this pioneering solution operates completely autonomously, utilising artificial intelligence and live video feeds to identify five critical traffic offenses in real-time. Read more…

BLS issues alert for Indian passport applicants in UAE

BLS International, the outsourced agency for Indian passport and visa applications services in the UAE, has issued an alert to Indian expats here regarding updated passport photo guidelines. Read more…

Passenger at JFK presents passport from mysterious ‘Torenza’—but where is this country?

A bizarre video recently went viral showing a woman arriving at New York’s JFK Airport from Tokyo holding a passport from a mysterious country called "Torenza." The country doesn’t exist on any map or official records. The video features the woman calmly explaining that Torenza is located in the Caucasus region.  Read more…

Pakistani passport declines in latest rankings, now at 103rd position

The Pakistani passport slipped several places in the latest passport rankings announced on Tuesday. The passport now ranks 103rd, tied with Yemen, with visa-free access to 31 countries, according to the Henley Passport Index. Read more…

UAE issues new customs guidelines for travellers entering and leaving the country

The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs, and Port Security has issued a comprehensive set of travel regulations for passengers entering or leaving the UAE, aimed at ensuring safety, compliance, and smooth customs procedures. Read more…

How UAE residents can now get Golden Visas across the GCC

If you live in the UAE and have thought about building a long-term base elsewhere in the Gulf, you’re in luck. The entire GCC — from Saudi Arabia to Oman — now offers some form of investor or premium residency program. Read more…

Top visa-free destinations for Pakistani nationals: Updated list

The Pakistani passport may have slipped in recent rankings, but Pakistani nationals can still visit several exciting tourist destinations visa-free. Whether it’s the Caribbean, Africa or the GCC, Pakistani passport holders have plenty of vacation spots to choose from. Read more…

Qatar qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026 as UAE's wait continues

The UAE national football team fell to host nation Qatar 2–1 on Tuesday evening in a tense and highly anticipated Arab derby at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha. The match, part of the third round of Group A qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup (Asia), ended in heartbreak for the UAE despite a spirited late surge. Read more…

Over 60,000 expected at UAE's largest Indian expat community celebration in Dubai’s Zabeel Park

The UAE is set to host what organisers are calling the largest celebration of the Indian community outside India, with more than 60,000 attendees expected to gather at Zabeel Park in Dubai on Sunday, October 26. Read more…

UAE's smart inspection car can spot visa violators

You may not see it, but a new car on UAE roads could be watching you. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) is launching a fully electric “smart inspection car” designed to identify visa and residency violations. Read more…

Balaram Menon
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, entertainment, and viral content, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
