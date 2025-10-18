Weekend Digest: New UAE customs rules, BLS alert, Pakistan’s passport slip and more

From new travel rules to tech-driven policing, this week was packed with major updates across the UAE and beyond. The UAE introduced new customs guidelines and unveiled a smart inspection car to spot visa violators, while Dubai Police launched an AI traffic system to detect violations automatically. Indian expats were alerted to new passport photo rules, and UAE residents learned how to access Golden Visas across the GCC. Elsewhere, Pakistan’s passport dropped in global rankings, Qatar sealed World Cup 2026 qualification, and a viral “Torenza passport” mystery puzzled netizens. Plus, over 60,000 are set to gather for Dubai’s biggest Indian expat celebration. Scroll down for a quick recap: