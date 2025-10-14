GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD

Passenger at JFK presents passport from mysterious ‘Torenza’—but where is this country?

Bizarre video ignites online frenzy, showing a passport from non-existent country

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
A viral video showed a woman allegedly arriving at New York’s JFK Airport from Tokyo holding a passport from a mysterious country called "Torenza."
A viral video showed a woman allegedly arriving at New York’s JFK Airport from Tokyo holding a passport from a mysterious country called "Torenza."
Screengrab

A bizarre video recently went viral showing a woman arriving at New York’s JFK Airport from Tokyo holding a passport from a mysterious country called "Torenza."

The country doesn’t exist on any map or official records.

The video features the woman calmly explaining that Torenza is located in the Caucasus region.

This confused immigration officers and sparked wild theories online — from parallel universes to government cover-ups.

In the video, which has become viral, the passport shown even features sophisticated details like biometric chips and holograms, along with stamps from other nonexistent countries.

Fact checked: AI-generated video

However, officials and fact-checkers have confirmed the video is an AI-generated hoax.

There are no official records of such a passenger or incident at JFK Airport.

The video echoes a famous urban legend from 1954 at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, where a man claiming to be from a non-existent country called "Taured" baffled authorities before mysteriously disappearing.

The “Torenza Passport Woman” video highlights growing concerns about AI-created misinformation spreading faster than wildfire on social media.

Despite theories and curiosity around the story, it remains a fictional viral sensation rather than a real event.​

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

E-Gate services have recently been established at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport.

NRIs can apply for e-Gate, but Aadhaar not valid proof

3m read
At one point, Harjeet Kaur is seen picking up a steel glass, striking Gurbajan Kaur twice with it before throwing it to the ground. Later, she pushes her mother-in-law again.

Boy records mom assaulting grandmother, goes to police

2m read
Video: Woman applauds late night safety in Dubai roads

Video: Woman applauds late night safety in Dubai roads

3m read
Students in Terminal 4 of John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York. Trump's Department of Homeland Security alleged that an unspecified number of foreigners were indefinitely extending their studies so they could remain in the country as "'forever' students."

Trump moves to limit US stays of students, journalists

3m read