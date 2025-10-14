Passenger at JFK presents passport from mysterious ‘Torenza’—but where is this country?

Bizarre video ignites online frenzy, showing a passport from non-existent country
A bizarre video recently went viral showing a woman arriving at New York’s JFK Airport from Tokyo holding a passport from a mysterious country called "Torenza."
The country doesn’t exist on any map or official records.
The video features the woman calmly explaining that Torenza is located in the Caucasus region.
This confused immigration officers and sparked wild theories online — from parallel universes to government cover-ups.
In the video, which has become viral, the passport shown even features sophisticated details like biometric chips and holograms, along with stamps from other nonexistent countries.
However, officials and fact-checkers have confirmed the video is an AI-generated hoax.
There are no official records of such a passenger or incident at JFK Airport.
The video echoes a famous urban legend from 1954 at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, where a man claiming to be from a non-existent country called "Taured" baffled authorities before mysteriously disappearing.
The “Torenza Passport Woman” video highlights growing concerns about AI-created misinformation spreading faster than wildfire on social media.
Despite theories and curiosity around the story, it remains a fictional viral sensation rather than a real event.
