Hitting the roads in the UAE today? Beware, as yellow and red fog alerts, warning motorists of poor visibility, have been issued by National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) in some parts of the country.
“Fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most areas of the country until 8am,” said NCM, in today’s weather forecast.
In general, UAE residents can expect another hot day with mostly sunny skies across the country.
There will be an increase in temperatures. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44-49°C in the internal areas.
In coastal regions, temperature highs will be between 38-43°C, and 32-38°C in the mountainous regions.
According to the NCM, low-lying clouds are expected on the eastern coast of the country.
A warm breeze will also blow sand across many parts of the country. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 15 - 25, reaching 40km/hr.”
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be high at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas, and 70-90 per cent in the coastal areas.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.