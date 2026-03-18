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Weather forecast: Temperatures expected to drop with rain chances and dusty winds across UAE

Northwesterly winds bring blowing dust, rough seas in Arabian Gulf

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Unsettled UAE weather is expected to continue, with chances of rain into the weekend.
Unsettled UAE weather is expected to continue, with chances of rain into the weekend.
Gulf News

Dubai: A surface low-pressure system, accompanied by an extension of a weak upper-air low-pressure system, is set to bring unsettled weather conditions across the UAE, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).

Today will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a continued probability of light rainfall over some western, coastal and inland areas during the day.

Temperatures are expected to decrease further, while light to moderate north westerly winds will freshen at times, causing blowing dust. Sea conditions will be rough to moderate in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Looking ahead, similar conditions are forecast for Thursday, with a chance of light rain and moderate winds.

Temperatures are expected to rise slightly on Friday, although partly cloudy skies and scattered rainfall remain likely.

By the weekend, convective cloud formation is expected to bring further chances of rain across scattered areas, accompanied by fresh winds that may raise dust and reduce visibility.

Sea conditions are forecast to become rough at times, particularly in the Arabian Gulf.

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