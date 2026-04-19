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Light rain forecast across UAE coasts and islands for four days

NCM predicts drop in temperatures, dusty winds

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Light to moderate rain was reported over different areas of the UAE early on Saturday.
Light to moderate rain was reported over different areas of the UAE early on Saturday.
NCM

Light rain is expected to affect parts of the UAE’s coastal areas and islands over the next four days, starting Monday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.

The forecast comes as the country is influenced by weak surface pressure systems, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure extension, bringing unsettled conditions, cooler temperatures and occasional dusty winds, particularly in western regions.

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On Monday, the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy over coastal areas and islands by night, with a chance of light rain early Tuesday. Winds will be south-easterly, shifting to north-westerly and north-easterly, light to moderate but freshening at times, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h and raising dust in the west.

Conditions on Tuesday will remain partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with a continued chance of light rain over coastal areas and islands and a further drop in temperatures along the coasts.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with a chance of rain over islands and some coastal and eastern areas. Winds will remain active, reducing visibility in some areas, while seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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