NCM predicts drop in temperatures, dusty winds
Light rain is expected to affect parts of the UAE’s coastal areas and islands over the next four days, starting Monday, the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said.
The forecast comes as the country is influenced by weak surface pressure systems, accompanied by an upper-air high-pressure extension, bringing unsettled conditions, cooler temperatures and occasional dusty winds, particularly in western regions.
On Monday, the weather is expected to be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy over coastal areas and islands by night, with a chance of light rain early Tuesday. Winds will be south-easterly, shifting to north-westerly and north-easterly, light to moderate but freshening at times, reaching speeds of up to 40 km/h and raising dust in the west.
Conditions on Tuesday will remain partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with a continued chance of light rain over coastal areas and islands and a further drop in temperatures along the coasts.
By Wednesday and Thursday, the weather is expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy and dusty at times, with a chance of rain over islands and some coastal and eastern areas. Winds will remain active, reducing visibility in some areas, while seas will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.