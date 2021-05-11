UAE residents can expect a warm day with mostly sunny skies in general across the country.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be “clear to partly cloudy and hazy at times and it’s going to be a rather hot day.”
A warm breeze will blow across the country during the day. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 10 - 20, reaching 30 km/hr.”
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 42.3°C in Um Azimul (Al Ain) at 2:45pm and Saih Al Salem (Dubai) at 1:45pm
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 37 and 41 °C and the lowest temperature is expected to be 18-23°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 33-37°C, and 23-29°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Wednesday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation over some eastern internal and northern coastal areas.
Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 65-80 percent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 percent.
The sea will be slight to moderately rough in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.