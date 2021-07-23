It’s going to be a rainy weekend for UAE residents as showers are being reported in different parts of the country and more rain is expected in other areas. So don’t forget to bring your umbrella when going outdoors.
The weather bureau has reported light rainfall earlier today, Friday, over Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Corniche in Umm Al Quwain area. It is also raining in some parts of Sharjah. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads when wet because of the rain.
In most parts of the country, the weather condition will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
There is a chance of convective clouds formation, which are associated with rain, eastwards and southwards by afternoon like in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 41 and 47 °C. And, the lowest will be between 26 and 30 °C.
We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed reaching 45 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.