Weather alert: Dusty winds and more rain expected in parts of UAE as temperatures drops

Unstable weather in UAE: Here's what you need to know about the latest forecast
Dubai: UAE residents are enjoying a welcome cool-down and continuous rainfall over the past few days, bringing much-needed relief across the country.
Looking ahead to October 14, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts mostly partly cloudy skies, with a chance of some convective (rainy) cloud formation, particularly eastward and southward, which could bring further rainfall.
Light to moderate rain may specifically affect parts of Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah on Tuesday afternoon. The NCM noted that skies would be "fair to partly cloudy over some areas especially Eastward may be convective by afternoon."
While the cooler weather is a relief, the NCM issued a warning about light to moderate winds, with speeds of 15–30 km/hr and reaching up to 45 km/hr. These winds are expected to cause blowing dust and sand, which could pose a risk to those with dust allergies heading outdoors.
The gradual decrease in temperatures is set to continue. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to range between 34°C and 39°C, while the lowest temperatures will be between 26°C and 30°C .
