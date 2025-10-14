GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Weather

Weather alert: Dusty winds and more rain expected in parts of UAE as temperatures drops

Unstable weather in UAE: Here's what you need to know about the latest forecast

Last updated:
Surabhi Vasundharadevi, Social Media Reporter
1 MIN READ
Cloudy skies in Dubai
Cloudy skies in Dubai
Elizabeth Farris/Gulf News reader

Dubai: UAE residents are enjoying a welcome cool-down and continuous rainfall over the past few days, bringing much-needed relief across the country.

Looking ahead to October 14, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) forecasts mostly partly cloudy skies, with a chance of some convective (rainy) cloud formation, particularly eastward and southward, which could bring further rainfall.

Light to moderate rain may specifically affect parts of Al Ain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah on Tuesday afternoon. The NCM noted that skies would be "fair to partly cloudy over some areas especially Eastward may be convective by afternoon."

While the cooler weather is a relief, the NCM issued a warning about light to moderate winds, with speeds of 15–30 km/hr and reaching up to 45 km/hr. These winds are expected to cause blowing dust and sand, which could pose a risk to those with dust allergies heading outdoors.

The gradual decrease in temperatures is set to continue. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to range between 34°C and 39°C, while the lowest temperatures will be between 26°C and 30°C .

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Amid the unstable conditions, the NCM issued a safety advisory urging the public to exercise caution during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, avoid valleys and areas prone to flash floods, and stay away from open or elevated spaces during lightning activity.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms hit parts of UAE

2m read
Temperature drop, possible rain across these emirates

Temperature drop, possible rain across these emirates

1m read
UAE weather: Hot days, humid nights with chance of fog

UAE weather: Hot days, humid nights with chance of fog

1m read
UAE's record-breaking summer heat is finally ending

UAE's record-breaking summer heat is finally ending

1m read