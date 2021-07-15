Dubai: Residents of Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman woke up to rain today as videos of cloudy weather and showers circulated on social media. Additionally, in some parts of the UAE, strong winds and dusty conditions are prevailing.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas, especially eastwards and southwards – in Fujairah and Abu Dhabi. There is a chance of rainy convective clouds forming. Low clouds are expected in the eastern region in the morning.
Rain hit Dubai's Hatta region, Sharjah's coastal and internal areas and parts of Ajman.
Social media users shared clips of rainy conditions in the UAE.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity. Residents of some parts of Dubai and Abu Dhabi are experiencing dusty conditions.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average. Dubai is currently at 31 °C with sunny skies.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.
Similar weather conditions are expected over the weekend.