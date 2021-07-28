UAE residents can expect sunny and hazy weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be hazy during daytime and partly cloudy at times. Temperatures tend to increase.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 46 and 50 °C. And, the lowest will be between 29 and 34 °C.
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday is 49.1 °C in Al Jazeera B.G. (Al Dhafrah region) at 16.00 UAE local time
We can expect some light to moderate Southwesterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility, with a speed reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.