UAE residents can expect another hot day with mostly sunny skies across the country.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be, “a rather hot day, with clear to partly cloudy skies and haze at times.”
Low-lying clouds are expected on the eastern coast of the country.
A warm breeze will also blow sand across many parts of the country. The NCM said: “Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times, will result in blowing dust and sand over some areas with a speed of 15 - 25, reaching 35km/hr.”
The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 49.1°C in Al Shawamekh (Abu Dhabi) at 3.00pm.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44-49°C in the internal areas.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 40-44°C, and 32-37°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be moderate in the UAE with 65-85 percent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-60 percent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.