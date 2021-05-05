UAE residents can expect an inclement weather across the emirates. Always bring an umbrella as it might rain in some Eastern and Northern areas of the UAE.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some Eastern and Northern areas with some rainy convective clouds formation, with a slight decrease in temperatures.
It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal areas with a chance of fog or mist formation.
We can expect some moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds in general, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 15 - 25 reaching 45 Km/hr.
You can have a smooth sailing as the sea is predicted to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 38 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 37 and 41 °C. And, the lowest will be between 18 and 23 °C.