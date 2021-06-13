UAE weather bureau warns of fog in Abu Dhabi and rough sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf

Rough sea alert in Arabian Gulf

Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be mostly sunny across the UAE. It will be rather hot and dusty during the day time.

There is also a fog alert in Abu Dhabi and motorists have been urged to drive with caution today, as fog covers some parts of the emirate.

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has warned about reduced visibility on the roads: “A chance of fog formation with deterioration of horizontal visibility over most of the coastal areas and some internal areas until 8.00am,” today.

Strong winds are expected to blow dust over exposed areas during the day. The NCM added, residents can expect, “Light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust and sand with a speed of 15- 25, reaching 40 km/hr.” Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.

Temperature highs in internal areas are expected to reach 40 - 45°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 36-40°C, and 32-38°C in the mountainous regions.

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday evening was 47.3°C in Sweihan (Abu Dhabi) at 2.30 pm.

The NCM also said that relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Monday morning, especially over coastal and internal areas, causing fog and mist formation over some eastern internal and northern coastal areas.

Humidity will be moderate at 65-85 per cent in the internal areas whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 50-70 per cent and 70-90 per cent in the coastal areas.

Avoid beach trips as the sea will be rough along the UAE’s coastline. The sea will be very rough to rough by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea, NCM added.