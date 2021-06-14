Dubai: UAE residents experienced foggy conditions on Monday morning in some parts of the country.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy. The eastern region such as the emirate of Fujairah is expected to have an increase in clouds in the afternoon.
It’s expected to be a humid day with the relative humidity currently being 72 per cent across the UAE, so dress accordingly if you are stepping out. The humidity is expected to highest at night and on Tuesday morning.
Some residents experienced foggy conditions this morning in parts of Dubai, Sharjah and Al Ain. The NCM issued yellow and red alerts due to the mist formation, so be careful if you are hitting the road.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are also expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially westwards, in Abu Dhabi. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Temperatures are expected to remain hot, being in the low to high 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 27 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Conditions at sea in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea are expected to be generally calm.