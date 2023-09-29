Dubai: Planning to head outdoors with family and friends for the long weekend? According to the Met Office, a slight decrease in temperatures is expected today. Here's what the weather will look like, across the UAE.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny in general to partly cloudy, and temperatures tend to decrease gradually.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 38 and 42°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 35 to 40°C in the coastal areas and islands and 28 to 33°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 21.1°C in Raknah in Al Ain at 1.45am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 44.3°C in Jabal Al Dhanna in Al Dhafra region at 12.45pm.
Humidity will be high at 70-90 per cent in the coastal and islands whereas 65-80 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds in the Southeast to Northwest direction at a speed 10 – 20 reaching 30km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.
The weather forecast for the weekend will be sunny in general and temperatures will decrease further.